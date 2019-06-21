Al menos 30 personas, incluidos 3 niños, fallecieron hoy en un incendio que arrasó una fábrica de mecheros de gas en la provincia indonesia de Sumatra del Norte, en el oeste del archipiélago, informaron fuentes oficiales.
Las autoridades investigan si los niños estaban trabajando o acompañando a sus padres en el taller y si había más empleados de lo permitido por la licencia de la empresa.
El incendio tuvo lugar poco antes del mediodía en el pueblo Sumber Mulyo, a unos 40 kilómetros al oeste de la capital provincial Medan, dijo a Efe el jefe de la Agencia Regional de Gestión de Desastres (BPBD) en Sumatra del Norte, Riadil Lubis.
Lubis señaló que 28 de las víctimas han podido ser identificadas, a pesar de que imágenes de la fábrica en televisión muestran su interior totalmente calcinado, mientras que el fuego ya ha sido extinguido.
Las autoridades investigan la causa del incendio y los permisos de la empresa, que almacenaba líquido para mecheros, ya que se baraja que tuviera autorización solo para una "industria doméstica", que permite un máximo de 4 empleados.
"Seguimos investigando si los niños estaban trabajando o simplemente acompañaban a sus padres", afirmó Lubis en conversación telefónica.
El jefe provincial de BPBD apuntó que cuatro de los trabajadores lograron salvarse al encontrarse fuera del edificio para el cambio de turno.
En octubre de 2017 cerca de medio centenar de personas murieron por un incendio en una fábrica de fuegos artificiales en Tangerang, a 25 kilómetros al oeste de Yakarta.
Los accidentes laborales son comunes en Indonesia debido al alto número de trabajadores en el sector informal y la implementación laxa de las regulaciones en el cuarto país más poblado del mundo con más de 265 millones de habitantes.EFE
