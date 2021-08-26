El Estado Islámico de Jorasán, el principal sospechoso del atentado de Kabul

madrid
Algunas fuentes del Gobierno y Fuerzas Armadas de EEUU señalan como posible culpable del ataque en el aeropuerto de Kabul al Estado Islámico de Jorasán o Khorasan.
El Estado Islámico de Afganistán o ISK, ISISK, IS-KP o ISIS-K (por los topónimos que utilizan algunos medios de comunicación), es una organización militar salafista yihadista localizada en Afganistán, Pakistán y algunas áreas rurales de la India. Cuenta entre sus miembros con veteranos de al Qaeda
El nombre de "Gran Jorasán" se debe a una región histórica musulmana, parecido a Al-Ándalus de la península ibérica, que abarca la mayor parte del oeste, sur y centro del continente asiático según asegura Eluniversal.
El grupo implementa la ley Sharia, arraigada en el Islam del siglo VIII
El grupo tiene como objetivo crear un estado islámico en Irak y Siria entre otros lugares. El grupo implementa la ley Sharia, arraigada en el Islam del siglo VIII, para establecer una sociedad que refleje el pasado antiguo de la región.
En 2017 el Pentágono confirmó el impacto de "La Madre De Todas Las Bombas" (GBU-43/B) en el este de Afganistán, que mató al menos a 90 miembros del Estado Islámico en el Jorasán. La relación de este grupo terrorista con los talibanes es compleja, el primer líder del Estado Islámico de Jorasán fue Hafiz Saeed Khan, extaliban, al igual que su mano derecha. Ambos murieron en operaciones militares de los estadounidenses.
El Estado Islámico de Jorasán o ISIS utiliza herramientas modernas como las redes sociales para promover sus políticas y su fundamentalismo religioso. Los combatientes destruyen lugares sagrados y antigüedades valiosas mientras sus líderes propagan un regreso a los primeros días del Islam. Los ingresos del grupo provienen de la producción y el contrabando de petróleo, los impuestos, los rescates por secuestros, la venta de artefactos robados, la extorsión y el control de cultivos, aseguran fuentes de BBC.
