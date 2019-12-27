Público
Israel Netanyahu vence con una amplia mayoría en las primarias de su partido

Netanyahu, que ha obtenido el 72,5% de los votos, refuerza así su posición en el partido, que había estado en entredicho después de no haber logrado en noviembre acuerdo alguno con el líder opositor del partido Azul y Blanco, Benjamin Gantz, para formar un gobierno de coalición.

El primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, durante una de las reuniones semanales del gabinete. Gali Tibbon / REUTERS

El primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, ha logrado este viernes una cómoda victoria en las primarias de su partido, el conservador sionista Likud, obteniendo el 72,5% de los votos.

Netanyahu, quien horas antes proclamó su "gran victoria", refuerza así su posición en el partido, que había estado en entredicho después de no haber logrado en noviembre acuerdo alguno con el líder opositor del partido Azul y Blanco, Benjamin Gantz, para formar un gobierno de coalición.

Las críticas contra Netanyahu aumentaron en el seno del Likud a raíz de su imputación por corrupción y los resultados en los comicios de abril y septiembre, que dejaron al bloque derechista sin posibilidad de sumar una mayoría en la Knesset.

Las próximas elecciones en Israel tendrán lugar el 2 de marzo de 2020, a raíz de un acuerdo entre el Likud y Azul y Blanco

"Gracias a los amigos y miembros del Likud por su confianza, apoyo y amor. Con la ayuda de Dios y la vuestra, lideraré al Likud a una gran victoria en las próximas elecciones y seguiré liderando al Estado de Israel en su camino a logros sin precedentes", escribió en su cuenta de Twitter tras conocer un sondeo a pie de urna que le daba como ganador.

Su rival, Gideon Saar, obtuvo el 27,5% de los apoyos y admitió su derrota ofreciendo su apoyo a Netanyahu para el futuro "por el bien del Likud en las elecciones generales", ha dicho a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

Las próximas elecciones en Israel tendrán lugar el 2 de marzo de 2020, a raíz de un acuerdo entre el Likud y Azul y Blanco, respaldado por el Parlamento tras la votación en la que se disolvió el 12 de diciembre.

