Italia registra 19.468 muertos con coronavirus, 619 más que el viernes​

El número total de contagios se sitúa en las 152.271 personas, 4.694 más registrados en las últimas veinticuatro horas.

Un vecindario de Taranto celebra el Viernes Santo. REUTERS.

roma

efe

Los fallecidos en Italia con coronavirus alcanzaron hoy los 19.468, con un incremento de 619 en las últimas 24 horas, lo que supone un aumento respecto a las 570 víctimas del viernes, según un recuento comunicado por el jefe de Protección Civil, Angelo Borrelli.

El número total de contagios se sitúa en las 152.271 personas, 4.694 más registrados en las últimas veinticuatro horas, desde que se detectara el que fue considerado "paciente 1" en Lombardía el pasado 21 de febrero.

El número de personas actualmente positivas en test de coronavirus en Italia es de 100.269, con un aumento de 1.996 respecto al viernes; de ellas, 68.744 están aisladas en sus casas con síntomas leves, 28.144 hospitalizadas y 3.381 en cuidados intensivos.

