Estás leyendo: El Gobierno italiano adelanta la reapertura de comercios ante la bajada de fallecidos

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El Gobierno italiano adelanta la reapertura de comercios ante la bajada de fallecidos

La tendencia a la baja de la curva epidemiológica ha animado al Gobierno italiano a adelantar, de acuerdo con las regiones, la reapertura de casi todas las actividades comerciales del país el próximo lunes.

EFE/EPA/Luca Zennaro/Archivo
EFE/EPA/Luca Zennaro/Archivo

roma

Actualizado:

efe

Italia registró 153 muertos por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas, lo que supone un descenso respecto a los datos del viernes y eleva el balance a 31.763 víctimas mortales, según los datos divulgados hoy por Protección Civil.

Desde que se registrara el primer caso de contagio local, el 21 de febrero pasado, Italia ha registrado 224.760 contagios, lo que supone en las últimas 24 horas un incremento de 875 respecto a las 789 infecciones del viernes.

La tendencia a la baja de la curva epidemiológica ha animado al Gobierno italiano a adelantar, de acuerdo con las regiones, la reapertura de casi todas las actividades comerciales del país el próximo lunes, en vez de hacerlo de manera gradual como en porincipio se había programado.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú