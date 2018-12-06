Público
Francia La izquierda anuncia una moción de censura contra Macron por los 'chalecos amarillos'

El Partido Socialista, La Francia Insumisa y el Partido Comunista piden que grupos se sumen a su iniciativa en la Asamblea Nacional, para "demostrar que otra vía es posible"

Miembros del movimiento de los chalecos amarillos, el símbolo de una protesta de los conductores franceses contra los altos precios del combustible diesel, ocupan una rotonda en Roppenheim, Francia. REUTERS / Vincent Kessler

Los partidos de izquierda en el Parlamento francés presentarán el próximo lunes una moción de censura contra el Gobierno por su gestión de la crisis de los "chalecos amarillos" y para presentar que "otra vía es posible".

Según anunció este jueves el primer secretario del Partido Socialista, Olivier Faure, la moción de censura tiene el respaldo de La Francia Insumisa (izquierda radical) y del Partido Comunista, aunque desean que otros grupos se sumen a su iniciativa en la Asamblea Nacional.

En declaraciones a la prensa, Faure explicó que los tres grupos van a "buscar que en los próximos días se amplíe el marco" de los partidos que se sumen a la moción, que tiene escasas opciones de prosperar debido a la cómoda mayoría absoluta de la que dispone el partido gubernamental, La República En Marcha (LREM).

Consciente de ello, el líder socialista se preguntó: "¿Para qué sirve? Para demostrar que otra vía es posible (...) Hay una finalidad común, que la fiscalidad sea más justa".

Los diputados deberán votar en la Asamblea Nacional la moción de censura al menos 48 horas después de su presentación, prevista para el lunes.

"Vemos claramente que hay un gobierno que va directo contra la pared y que mantiene la misma lógica política. Nuestra responsabilidad colectiva es detener esto y asegurarnos de que cambiamos de gobierno, y por tanto de política", señaló por su lado Ugo Bernalicis, diputado de La Francia Insumisa.

Para el representante izquierdista, si los políticos no encauzan el malestar "llegará el desorden", por lo que "hay medios institucionales para actuar, para que el Parlamento actúe". 

