madridActualizado:
El Gobierno de Japón planea lanzar al océano Pacífico un millón de metros cúbicos de agua radiactiva tratada que se filtró en la planta de energía nuclear de Fukushima tras los derrumbes del núcleo después del terremoto y tsunami de 2011.
Fuentes oficiales de la Administración japonesa han asegurado que la decisión podría ser tomada este mes, según informa la agencia de noticias Kyodo News, y pondría fin al debate que ha durado más de siete años sobre qué hacer con este agua, que se prevé llene los tanques de almacenamiento de la instalación nuclear a mediados del año 2022.
En septiembre, el agua almacenada ascendía a 1,23 millones de toneladas y llenaba 1.044 tanques.
El primer ministro japonés, Yoshihide Suga, aseguró el mes pasado que el Gobierno quería "tomar una decisión lo antes posible" sobre cómo tratar el agua durante una visita a la planta de Fukushima.
Ante esta posible salida para el agua almacenada, que no tendría lugar hasta dentro de dos años y tardaría en completarse décadas, los pescadores y residentes locales se han opuesto debido a los temores de que los consumidores eviten el marisco de la zona, mientras que organizaciones de la sociedad civil han mostrado preocupación por el impacto ambiental que podría tener este vertido.
Corea del Sur es uno de los países que, actualmente, prohíbe las importaciones de mariscos y otros productos agrícolas de la zona por las filtraciones que se produjeron tras el desastre de 2011, restricciones a las importaciones que podrían aumentar si finalmente esta es la salida por la que opta el Gobierno de Suga, según informa la agencia japonesa.
