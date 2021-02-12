La justicia alemana condena a un exguardia nazi de 100 años por 3.518 asesinatos

MADRIDActualizado:
La justicia alemana condenó el pasado jueves a un exguardia nazi de la SS de 100 años, acusado de 3.518 cargos de cómplice de asesinato en el campo de concentración de Sachsenhausen, a las afueras de Berlín, entre 1942 y 1945. Según The Guardian, el implicado trabajó en el campo de Sachsenhausen como miembro del ala paramilitar del partido nazi.
El nombre del hombre acusado no ha sido relevado, de acuerdo con las leyes de privacidad alemana pero según Cyrill Klement, fiscal de Neuruppin y dirigente de la investigación, ha contado a The Guardian que a pesar de su edad, el inculpado está en condiciones de ser juzgado.
Según Klement, la oficina de Nurupping recibió el caso en 2019 y fue enviado a la fiscalía federal de Ludwigsburg, encargada de investigar los crímenes de guerra de la época nazi en Alemania.
Este juicio se produce después de que los fiscales de la ciudad de Itzehoe, acusaran de cómplice de asesinato a una mujer de 95 años que trabajó como secretaria en el campo de concentración de Stutthof.
Según afirma el medio The Guardian, ambos casos se basan en un precedente legal alemán que establece que, cualquier persona que ayudó en en los campos de concentración nazi, podrá ser procesada por cómplice de asesinato por los delitos cometidos en ellos.
Como ha declarado Cristioph Heubner, vicepresidente del Comité Internacional de Supervivientes de Auschwitz y ha recogido Europa Press, "estos procesos son un importante ejemplo de la justicia no tiene fecha de caducidad y de que los perpetradores no escaparán ni siquiera por su edad".
