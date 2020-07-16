BruselasActualizado:
El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) invalidó este jueves el acuerdo de protección de datos personales entre la Unión Europea y Estados Unidos, pero respaldó el sistema general de privacidad de datos europeos con terceros países a través de la normativa RGPD, que debe analizarse caso por caso.
En una respuesta a una cuestión prejudicial, la corte con sede en Luxemburgo entiende que el Reglamento General de Protección de Datos (RGDP) debe interpretarse en el sentido de que las personas cuyos datos personales se transfieren a un país tercero deben gozar de un nivel de protección sustancialmente equivalente al garantizado dentro de la Unión.
En ese sentido, la evaluación debe de tener en cuenta tanto las condiciones contractuales de la firma en cuestión como el acceso de las autoridades públicas a esos datos, en función de la situación legal general en el país en el que está radicada la empresa.
Sin embargo, el tribunal invalida lo relativo al llamado "escudo de protección" de datos entre la UE y Estados Unidos, al considerar que "la primacía de las exigencias relativas a la seguridad nacional, el interés público y el cumplimiento de la ley estadounidense" posibilitan injerencias en los derechos fundamentales de las personas cuyos datos personales se transfieren a ese país.
