Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Liberados los tres españoles acusados de dar un golpe de Estado en Santo Tomé

"Los tres ciudadanos españoles, detenidos desde el pasado 4 de agosto, podrán reunirse con sus familiares y allegados próximamente", ha dicho el Ministerio de Exteriores.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Localización geográfica de Santo Tomé y Príncipe

Localización geográfica de Santo Tomé y Príncipe

Los tres españoles detenidos en agosto pasado en Santo Tomé y Príncipe, acusados de participar en una supuesta intentona golpista, han sido puestos esta mañana en libertad sin cargos, ha informado esta noche el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación (MAEUEC).

Los tres españoles, identificados por la prensa local como Orlando Pérez López, José Manuel López Jiménez y Marco Martínez Méndez, habían sido detenidos el pasado 4 de agosto por una presunta acción terrorista para subvertir el orden constitucional en el país africano, situado en el golfo de Guinea.

"Los tres ciudadanos españoles, detenidos desde el pasado 4 de agosto, podrán reunirse con sus familiares y allegados próximamente", refiere el comunicado de Exteriores.

El Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores, continúa la nota, "ha seguido estrechamente este caso desde el momento de la detención, prestando asistencia consular tanto a los propios detenidos como a sus familiares y allegados, desde la Embajada de España en Libreville, la Dirección General para África y la Dirección General de Españoles en el Exterior y de Asuntos Consulares".

Añade que "el Gobierno de España celebra el funcionamiento del sistema de garantías legales en Santo Tomé y Príncipe, que ha conducido a este resultado, y agradece al nuevo Gobierno del país su firme compromiso con el estado de derecho y los derechos y libertades fundamentales".

"Igualmente agradece el apoyo que han prestado la Unión Europea y las autoridades portuguesas en el seguimiento de este caso", concluye la nota del MAEUEC.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas