Los líderes del G20 acuerdan reformar la Organización Mundial Comercio

Funcionarios europeos dijeron que las naciones del G20 acordaron comprometerse a reformar la Organización Mundial de Comercio (OMC), en un borrador preliminar del comunicado que será divulgado el sábado al final de una reunión de dos días del bloque en Argentina.
También adelantaron que el lenguaje relativo a la migración y a los refugiados en el borrador del comunicado se mantendría intacto, mientras que la redacción sobre el cambio climático no mostraría ningún retroceso.
El comunicado aún necesita el respaldo final de las naciones miembros de grupo de las 20 economías más grandes del mundo.
El documento, que ocupará cerca de 7 páginas, incluirá temáticas como el clima, que definieron como "el gran elefante en la habitación", el exceso de capacidad de la producción de acero y las tasas en la economía digital.
