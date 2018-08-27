La lira turca vuelva a caer al reactivarse los mercados tras una semana festiva

La lira arrancó est lunes la jornada de cotizaciones con una caída del 2 %, después de una semana festiva en la que la actividad de los mercados turcos ha estado en gran parte paralizada.
En las dos primeras horas de actividad hoy, la moneda turca perdió alrededor del 2% de su valor, y a las 08.00 GMT un dólar se cambiaba a 6,13 liras y el euro a 7,13.
La lira se ha devaluado un 25% en lo que va de mes, llegando a tocar mínimos históricos de 7 liras por dólar y 8 por euro.
En lo que va de año, la moneda turca ha perdido un 40% de su valor.
La depreciación de la lira se produce en un momento de fuerte tensión diplomática con Estados Unidos, debido a la negativa de Ankara de poner en libertad a un religioso estadounidense detenido hace dos años por acusaciones de terrorismo.
Ya a principios de agosto, Estados Unidos impuso sanciones económicas a los ministros de Interior y Justicia turcos, a lo que Ankara respondió con idénticas medidas.
Los dos países también se han impuesto mutuamente nuevos aranceles a la importación de productos.
