Londres cree que el acuerdo del brexit es "imposible" tras una llamada entre Johnson y Merkel

La canciller alemana le dijo al primer ministro británico que sería necesario que Irlanda del Norte permanezca en la unión aduanera de la Unión Europea, según una fuente de Downing Street. 

Angela Merkel y Boris Johnson en Berlín | EFE

Lograr un acuerdo sobre el brexit es "esencialmente imposible", ya que la canciller alemana Angela Merkel dijo al primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, que sería necesario que Irlanda del Norte permanezca en la unión aduanera de la Unión Europea, según informa una fuente de las oficinas del primer ministro en Downing Street este martes.

Cuando faltan apenas 23 días para que se cumpla el plazo fijado para que Reino Unido abandone la UE, el futuro del brexit sigue siendo bastante incierto y tanto Londres como Bruselas se están posicionando para evitar cargar con la culpa en caso de un nuevo retraso o de un adiós desordenado sin pacto. 

Los líderes del bloque reaccionaron con frialdad a las propuestas de último minuto de Johnson para superar el impasse y, aunque las negociaciones siguen abiertas, muchos diplomáticos dicen que las posibilidades de un acuerdo rápido antes del 31 de octubre son bajas. 

Una fuente de la oficina de Johnson en Downing Street dijo que Merkel habló con el líder británico en la mañana del martes y le dejó claro que el pacto es "abrumadoramente improbable"

Merkel afirmó que, para conseguir un acuerdo, Irlanda del Norte tendría que quedarse en la unión aduanera de la UE y alinearse por completo y por siempre con el bloque, señaló la fuente.  "Si esto representa una nueva posición firme, entonces eso significa que el acuerdo es esencialmente imposible, no solo ahora, sino siempre", indicó la fuente en Downing Street. 

La oposición lo considera "sabotaje"

Desde el Partido Laborista, principal grupo opositor, consideraron que "esto es otro intento cínico de sabotear las negociaciones". Johnson "jamás asumirá ninguna responsabilidad por su propio fracaso para sacar adelante un acuerdo creíble", según afirmó en un tuit el responsable laborista para el brexit Keir Starmer. 

"Ahora es más importante que nunca que el Parlamento se una, a fin de evitar que este gobierno temerario nos saque de la UE a finales de mes", apuntó el político laborista.

