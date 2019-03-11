Londres anuncia que ha pactado con la UE "cambios legales" en el acuerdo del brexit

El Gobierno británico ha pactado con la Unión Europea (UE) "cambios legalmente vinculantes" al acuerdo del brexit, anunció este lunes en el Parlamento David Lidington, "número dos" del gabinete de la primera ministra, Theresa May.
El tratado de salida que se someterá este martes a votación por segunda vez en la Cámara de los Comunes llevará adjuntos documentos que asegurarán que el Reino Unido no queda "atrapado de forma indefinida" en el mecanismo de salvaguarda diseñado para evitar una frontera en Irlanda del Norte, afirmó.
"Si eso ocurriera, sería una ruptura explícita de los compromisos legalmente vinculantes que ambos lados hemos acordado", detalló Lidington.
