El Gobierno brasileño ha iniciado este miércoles 5 de junio la operación Amazonía Soberana, la mayor acción policial y de fiscalización contra la deforestación en esa vasta región del norte del país, considerada como uno de los "pulmones" del planeta.
El Ministerio del Medio Ambiente, a través de un comunicado, señaló que el operativo, que comenzó en el Día Mundial de Medio Ambiente, tiene como principal “objetivo inspeccionar las regiones con mayor concentración de ilícitos para contener la expansión de los daños ambientales”.
El plan está coordinado por el Instituto Brasileño del Medio Ambiente (Ibama). Cuenta con diecisiete equipos especializados integrados por 165 agentes ambientales y 125 policías militarizados y civiles. Se llevará a cabo en siete estados de la región: Acre, Amazonas, Maranhao, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondonia y Roraima.
La denominada como “megaoperación” por el ministerio y de cuya duración no se informó, es la mayor en número de efectivos para cumplir órdenes judiciales, embargos y decomisos, participando 85 patrullas terrestres y cinco helicópteros apoyados con tecnología satelital. La deforestación ilegal, recordó el ministerio, puede derivar “en la aplicación de multas, responsabilidad penal y obligación de reparar los daños causados al medio ambiente”.
7.900 kilómetros cuadrados perdidos en un año
Esta pérdida, registrada en la Amazonía entre agosto de 2017 y julio de 2018, es equivalente a unos 1.185 millones de árboles, según el Instituto Nacional de Investigaciones Espaciales (Inpe), responsable del monitoreo de su cobertura vegetal. De acuerdo con Greenpeace, el área perdida en la Amazonía brasileña por deforestación en esos meses es equivalente a 987.500 campos de fútbol.
Más de 8.500 hectáreas de bosque, el equivalente a 10 millones de árboles, fueron destruidas entre enero y febrero de este año en la cuenca hidrográfica de Xingú, un gigantesco ecosistema en la Amazonía brasileña con una superficie similar a la de España, según denunció en abril pasado una ONG.
Según la organización ambientalista Instituto Socioambiental de la Amazonía (ISA), el avance del agronegocio, la ocupación ilegítima de tierras y la construcción de carreteras ilegales han contribuido a la “acelerada” destrucción de la vegetación de ese ecosistema.
