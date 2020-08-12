madridActualizado:
El fundador de la compañía informática McAfee, John McAfee, ha sido detenido este martes en un aeropuerto de Alemania por negarse a llevar una mascarilla y utilizar un tanga en su lugar, según han relatado él mismo y su pareja a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
"Me metieron en la cárcel", indicaba McAfee este martes en la citada red social. "Intentamos regresar a Alemania y se nos negó la entrada. Me puse mi mascarilla tanga. Me exigieron que la cambiara. Me negué. Pelea. Ojo morado. Liberado", ha explicado el programador informático en un tuit.
"Insisto en que es la más segura y estoy negándome a llevar ninguna otra cosa por el bien de mi salud", afirmó McAfee
En una delirante sucesión de tuits, el magnate tecnológico y, posteriormente, su mujer, fueron narrando en vivo el arresto. "Visité Cataluña justo antes de que Europa prohibiera viajar a los catalanes. Intenté regresar a Alemania y se me denegó la entrada. Me exigieron llevar una mascarilla. Me negué. Pelea. Cárcel. Ojo morado", ha explicado en redes.
"Insisto en que es la más segura y estoy negándome a llevar ninguna otra cosa por el bien de mi salud", escribió él en otro de los tuits.
Finalmente tomó un avión privado hacia Bielorrusia tras pasar varias horas detenido en la terminal. Durante ese tiempo, Janice McAfee, su esposa, explicó a través de su perfil que también se negó a utilizar una mascarilla porque, según su ella, solo detienen las bacterias pero no los virus.
Janice McAfee, indicó que retomaría ella los tuits. "Me encargaré de la cuenta de John hasta que escape (el método habitual), soborne a alguien (muy rápido - puede que salga en pocas horas), consiga al abogado adecuado (puede tardar unos días) o se convierte en alguacil de la cárcel, en cuyo caso tendremos que obligarle a salir", ironizó.
Una botella de champán
Acto seguido, compartió un vídeo en el que mostraba las instalaciones en las que estaba retenida mientras bebía una botella de champán. "¡John es la única persona que conozco que puede conseguirte champán mientras estás retenida!", escribió. Finalmente, publicó otro vídeo en el que aparecía ella volviendo a casa en un avión privado, a la espera de que John fuera liberado, afirmó la mujer del programador.
El hilo de tuits finalizó con un selfie del programador: "Tras 14 horas en la cárcel y soportar algunos golpes, a mis 75 años, ¿qué aspecto se supone que debo tener?", en respuesta a un usuario de esta red social.
