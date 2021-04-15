madridActualizado:
El concejal demócrata de la ciudad californiana de San Diego (EE.UU.), Joe LaCava, quiere eliminar los símbolos del escudo local que hacen referencia a España argumentando que "glorifica" a quienes "robaron" y "no representan a la ciudad actual".
"La herencia hispana de EE.UU. es una parte esencial de su historia y su identidad y deben ser respetadas", dijo este jueves en declaraciones enviadas a Efe el presidente de The Hispanic Council, Daniel Ureña, en respuesta a LaCava.
El escudo de la ciudad, establecido el 15 de abril de 1914, incluye tres elementos característicos de la herencia española. Se trata de la carabela, que apela a la llegada de los españoles en 1542 a esta costa; la campana, en referencia a la misión fundada por Fray Junípero Serra y que constituyó el origen de la ciudad y, por último, las columnas de Hércules, que recuerdan la antigua jurisdicción territorial de España.
El concejal argumenta que "el sello de la ciudad actual borra la historia de los pueblos indígenas"
En un comunicado, LaCava dijo que debe hacerse un diálogo público sobre el escudo y San Diego que se debería dar el ejemplo. El concejal argumenta que "el sello de la ciudad actual borra la historia de los pueblos indígenas que ocuparon esta tierra mucho antes que nosotros, y glorifica a quienes la robaron". Añadió que los "símbolos importan" y llegó el momento de actuar para corregir este "error".
The Hispanic Council también destacó que, aparte del escudo, la bandera de San Diego tiene los colores rojo y amarillo, que se escogieron en referencia a España.
Por su parte, LaCava advirtió que espera lograr en los próximos meses un acuerdo entre sus compañeros del Concejo y el alcalde, e involucrar la opinión del público, que podría llevar a la adopción de un nuevo sello.
