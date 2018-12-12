Michael Cohen, exabogado personal de Trump, condenado a tres años de prisión

Un tribunal de Nueva York condenó este miércoles a tres años de cárcel a Michael Cohen, exabogado del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, acusado, entre otras cosas, de silenciar, durante la campaña presidencial de 2016, a dos mujeres que supuestamente habían mantenido relaciones extramatrimoniales con Trump.
La fiscalía había solicitado una pena de entre 51 y 63 meses por la "seriedad" de las "desvergonzadas violaciones" de Cohen de las leyes electorales, así como por haber realizado "deliberadamente" declaraciones "falsas" sobre las negociaciones de una potencial Torre Trump en Moscú que finalmente no se construyó.
Cohen, que acudió al tribunal acompañado de su familia, se declaró culpable de ocho delitos por evasión de impuestos, falsas declaraciones a un banco y violaciones de la ley de financiación de campañas electorales. El juez William H. Pauley III, que valoró la cooperación de Cohen con las autoridades, también sentenció al cercano colaborador de Trump, el primero en ser condenado a prisión, a pagar una multa de 50.000 dólares.
Cohen, quien durante su testimonio final aseguró que su "debilidad" había sido tener una "ciega lealtad a Trump", tendrá hasta el próximo 6 de marzo para presentarse ante las autoridades e ingresar en prisión. Ante el juez también asumió "toda la responsabilidad por cada acto por el que me declaré culpable", incluidos aquellos en que implican al "presidente de Estados Unidos".
Antes de leer la sentencia, el juez Pauley también subrayó que, como abogado, Cohen debería haber sido consciente de lo que hacía y aseguró que en su carrera prosperó logrando acceso a personas "ricas y poderosas", hasta que él mismo se convirtió en una de ellas.
