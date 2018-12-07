Público
Los que se encuentran en el albergue en Tijuana se han visto muy afectados por las lluvias, que han provocado la destrucción de sus pertenencias.

Un refugio temporal de la ciudad Tijuana donde duermen los migrantes - REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Unos 9.471 migrantes provenientes de Centroamérica han ingresado desde noviembre al territorio mexicano con el fin de llegar a Estados Unidos, según datos del Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM).

Los migrantes centroamericanos de las caravanas que salieron desde Honduras, El Salvador y Guatemala se han instalado en albergues a lo largo del territorio mexicano, según informaciones de la cadena de noticias Telesur.

Mediante un informe presentado ante la Cámara de Diputados, el INM ha detallado que de la primera caravana hay unos 450 migrantes en el estado fronterizo de Baja California, de los cuales 365 se encuentran en la ciudad de Tijuana.

Los migrantes centroamericanos que se encuentran en el albergue de esta ciudad , El Barretal, se han visto fuertemente afectados por las lluvias, que han provocado la destrucción de sus pertenencias. Los migrantes duermen en casetas de campaña en el suelo, las cuales se llenan de agua fácilmente cuando llueve, por lo que quedan a la intemperie.

El texto señala que unos 5.173 migrantes están en Jalisco y que de ellos, 136 están en el auditorio Benito Juárez de Zapopan, mientras que otros 5.037 se encuentran en la caravana y se dirigen hacia Nayarit: 1.416 de ellos con destino a Sinaloa y otros 125 a Escuinapa.

En Sonora se encuentran otros 358 migrantes centroamericanos, entre ellos 351 que van camino a Hermosillo. Con respecto a la segunda caravana, unos 1.270 están en Ciudad de México, y otros 68 en Puebla. Mientras que de la tercera y cuarta hay 2.027 centroamericanos en Veracruz.

De esos migrantes en Veracruz, 1.447 van hacia Ciudad de México y unos 80 hacia Puebla. Asimismo, otros 190 centroamericanos se dirigen a la capital mexicana.

