Miles de personas han intentado protagonizar esta mañana una nueva entrada en el aeropuerto de Kabul, asustadas por los disparos que se están escuchando de manera constante en los alrededores de la instalación.
Según testigos de la agencia DPA, los afganos acaban de conocer que la puerta norte del aeropuerto permanecerá cerrada durante los dos próximos días.
Un segundo testigo ha descrito que personas de todos los ámbitos de la vida todavía se encontraban fuera del aeropuerto: actores, personalidades de la televisión, jóvenes, mujeres con bebés recién nacidos o personas en sillas de ruedas, entre muchos otros.
Los afganos llevan seis días esperando que alguien les dé vuelo para salir del país a través del aeropuerto de Kabul, la única parte de la capital controlada por tropas internacionales.
Muchos afganos desesperados que han trabajado con tropas internacionales durante las últimas dos décadas o que trabajan en áreas como los derechos humanos temen por sus vidas, y muchos tratan de meterse ellos mismos o sus familiares en el aeropuerto.
Un informe recopilado para Naciones Unidas ha avisado que los talibanes están realizando búsquedas selectivas de supuestos colaboradores del gobierno derrocado, a pesar de las garantías del grupo islamista radical de que no llevaría a cabo represalias.
De momento, han producido repetidos enfrentamientos armados en las puertas del recinto del aeropuerto. El Ejército estadounidense decide cuándo y cómo abrir y cerrar las puertas sin patrón alguno, lo que está enervando todavía más a los afganos que esperan entrar.
