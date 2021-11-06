Estás leyendo: Muere el poeta, periodista y opositor cubano Raúl Rivero

Público
Público

Muere el poeta, periodista y opositor cubano Raúl Rivero

Estuvo exiliado en España desde 2005 donde permaneció una década para después trasladarse Miami. Tenía 75 años y "murió escribiendo hasta el último día", han indicado desde su entorno.

Raúl Rivero en una imagen de archivo.
Raúl Rivero en una imagen de archivo. Víctor Lerena / EFE

miami

El escritor y disidente cubano Raúl Rivero murió este sábado a los 75 años en Miami tras padecer de un cáncer, informó a Efe Ramón Saúl Sánchez, amigo personal y director del Movimiento Democracia. "Murió escribiendo hasta el último día", se lamentó Sánchez.

Recordó que Rivero fue miembro del Grupo de los 75 comunicadores y activistas llevados a la cárcel acusados de conspiración durante la denominada "Primavera Negra" en Cuba.

El disidente, que según Sánchez prefirió mantener un bajo perfil en Miami (EEUU) después de vivir en España, enfermó durante los últimos meses y murió la madrugada de este sábado.

El presidente del Movimiento Democracia contó que Rivero estaba muy entusiasmado con el movimiento juvenil que se levantó en las calles de la isla el pasado 11 de julio y de los movimientos previstos para mediados de este mes en Cuba.

"Estaba optimista, contento con la reacción de los jóvenes, pero temía la reacción virulenta del régimen", dijo Sánchez. El disidente había advertido hace años que la violencia empleada por la policía cubana contra el movimiento opositor era una prueba de la "debilidad y desconcierto" del régimen castrista.

El poeta cubano estuvo exiliado en España desde 2005 donde permaneció una década para después trasladarse Miami, en donde vivía con su esposa Blanca Reyes, también disidente y Dama de Blanco, en el vecindario de la Pequeña Habana. Sánchez contó que tanto Blanca como una hija le acompañaron en los últimos momentos tras una corta enfermedad.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público