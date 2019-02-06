Al menos una personas ha muerto y otras cuatro permanecen sepultadas bajo los escombros de una edificio de ocho plantas que se ha derrumbado este miércoles en el barrio de Kartal, en Estambul (Turquía), informó la emisora turca NTV.
Según el diario Hürriyet, en el edificio vivían doce familias y todos los apartamentos estaban ocupados, por lo que se teme que se hayan producido más víctimas mortales, además de heridos.
Un delegado del barrio, Memis Dikilitas, elevó a 24 el número de apartamentos en el edificio y aseguró a NTV que en el sótano funcionaba un taller textil con más de 20 empleados, aunque otro responsable local, Zeki Dag, dijo a la cadena CNNTürk que en ese taller hoy no había trabajadores.
Dag aseguró que 27 residentes estaban registrados en el edificio y, según sus familiares, 15 se hallaban en él en el momento del derrumbe, sobre las 13.00 GMT.
Varios equipos de rescate que acudieron al lugar intentaban llegar hasta las personas bajo las ruinas del edificio, que al derrumbarse aplastó también algunos automóviles.
Según Hürriyet, una mujer herida fue rescatada de los escombros una hora después del desastre, cuyas causas se desconocen aún.
Dekilitas desmintió el rumor inicial de que se hubiese registrado una explosión en el momento del derrumbe y aseguró a NTV que el edificio "se cayó solo".
Los trabajos continúan y dos provincias vecinas a Estambul enviaron también equipos.
