Aún faltan seis meses para las elecciones presidenciales francesas y ya hay un posible precandidato que acapara toda la atención: Éric Zemmour, el nuevo mariscal de la ultraderecha francesa. Este periodista y escritor metido ahora a político, conocido por sus polémicas y radicales propuestas sobre la migración y el islam, ha sacudido la política francesa con su discurso ultraderechista, xenófobo, racista y homófobo. Conocido como el Trump francés, Zemmour no ha confirmado aún su candidatura, pero las encuestas soplan a su favor: ya supera en intención de voto a la líder de la ultraderecha Marine Le Pen, a quien disputa abiertamente ese espacio político.

Con un discurso muy agresivo contra los migrantes y el Islam, Zemmour ha concitado el interés de una parte del electorado. Lleva ya varias semanas haciendo precampaña, pese a que aún no ha confirmado su candidatura, algo que por otra parte se da por hecho.

Este pasado lunes Zemmour estuvo Drancy, en la periferia de París, en un acto de su campaña. Allí protagonizó un incidente donde, delante de las cámaras y a su pesar, una mujer de origen magrebí que llevaba un pañuelo en la cabeza le cantó, literalmente, las cuarenta.

"Respete la libertad, respete a la mujer que soy, no el pañuelo que llevo", le dijo la mujer en plena calle. Zemmour no se mordió la lengua y respondió: "Quíteselo, si el pañuelo no tiene importancia". La mujer le instó entonces a quitarse la corbata y el precandidato respondió: "Me la quito cuando quiera, pero la corbata no es un elemento religioso, no señala nada de la religión". "El pañuelo tampoco", respondió su interlocutora, tras lo cual se quitó dicho pañuelo al tiempo que preguntaba a Zemmour: "¿Me va a respetar entonces? Lo que buscamos es respeto". "Yo elijo ponérmelo y yo elijo quitármelo, lo hago en libertad",dijo la mujer.

El vertiginoso ascenso de Zemmour en los sondeos supone un duro revés para Marine Le Pen. Según la última gran encuesta publicada en Francia, realizada conjuntamente para el diario Le Monde y el centro de investigaciones políticas Cevipof, Zemmour, de 63 años, disputaría la segunda vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales al presidente Emmanuel Macron, desplazando así no sólo a Le Pen sino también a la candidata socialista, Anne Hidalgo, alcaldesa de París desde 2014.

