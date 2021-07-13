PARÍS
Un nuevo revés para Google. La Autoridad de la Competencia de Francia ha impuesto este martes al gigante tecnológico una sanción de 500 millones de euros por no haber negociado de buena fe una remuneración para los medios de comunicación por los llamados derechos afines, como obligaba la ley.
La misma institución ordenó al gigante estadounidense de internet que presente una oferta de compensación a los editores y a las agencias de prensa por el uso de sus contenidos protegidos, bajo la amenaza de que tenga que pagar 900.000 euros por cada día de retraso, como informa EFE.
La agencia antimonopolio francesa había emplazado a Google a que negociara con los editores de noticias en un plazo de tres meses pero el martes se cumplió dicho margen y la autoridad multó al buscador por incumplir la orden.
Por su parte, la delegación en Francia de Google aseguró en un comunicado estar "muy decepcionada" por la sanción. Según recoge Associated Press, la empresa estadounidense "no refleja los esfuerzos realizados o la realidad del uso de contenido noticioso". Además, adelantó estar negociando de buena fe para solucionar el problema y que estaba "cerca de un acuerdo" con varias editoriales.
El conflicto se engloba en una estrategia de la Unión Europea que trata de proteger a los los editores y obligar a empresas tecnológicas como Google a compensar sus contenidos.
