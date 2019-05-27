El Museo del Louvre se vio obligado a cerrar de manera excepcional este lunes tras la retirada de agentes de seguridad y recepción de clientes, que denuncian una falta de efectivos "insostenible".
El personal se acogió a lo que el código laboral francés llama "derecho de retirada", es decir, ausentarse de su puesto sin informar al empleador si el trabajador considera que no se dan las condiciones para ejercer de manera segura.
"Debido a la adopción del derecho de retirada por una parte de los agentes de acogida y vigilancia del museo en razón de la fuerte afluencia, el Museo del Louvre estará cerrado excepcionalmente este lunes 27 de mayo", indicó la institución en su cuenta de Twitter.
⚠ Fermeture exceptionnelle ⚠— Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) 27 de mayo de 2019
En raison d’un droit de retrait effectué par une partie des agents d’accueil et de surveillance du musée lié à la forte affluence, le musée du Louvre sera exceptionnellement fermé ce lundi 27 mai 2019.
El sindicato Sud Culture Solidaires denunció hoy en un comunicado la "degradación sin precedentes de las condiciones de la visita" así como las de trabajo, pese a que la industria turística deba felicitarse por el aumento del público, que en 2018 superó los 10 millones de personas.
"El público ha aumentado más de un 20% desde 2009. El recinto no deja de crecer. En cambio, los efectivos no han hecho más que disminuir. La situación hoy es insostenible", apuntó el sindicato.
Un grupo de un centenar de trabajadores se manifestaron frente al Ministerio de Cultura francés, no muy lejos del Louvre, donde reivindicaron mejores condiciones de trabajo así como el respeto al público.
