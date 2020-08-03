rabat
Al menos siete emigrantes subsaharianos murieron este lunes y otros 40 fueron arrestados por las autoridades marroquíes tras el naufragio de una patera, que se dirigía a Canarias, cuando se encontraba en aguas de la localidad suroccidental de Tarfaya.
Una fuente de las autoridades locales explicó a la agencia oficial marroquí MAP que los cadáveres de los siete fallecidos, entre ellos cinco mujeres, fueron arrastrados por las olas a una playa que pertenece a la provincia atlántica de Tarfaya.
La fuente añadió que los emigrantes arrestados, entre ellos doce mujeres, han sido puestos en aislamiento médico, a la espera de que las autoridades sanitarias los sometan al test de coronavirus. La alerta inicial del naufragio fue emitida por la ONG española Caminando Fronteras tras recibir varias llamadas telefónicas de los ocupantes de la patera, confirmó su portavoz, Helena Maleno.
La activista precisó que un total de 60 emigrantes, entre ellos 15 mujeres y una bebé, estaban a bordo de la embarcación en el momento del naufragio, lo que supone que todavía hay 13 desaparecidos. Maleno lamentó el retraso de la intervención de las autoridades de Marruecos, que según aseguró, estaban informadas desde anoche de que la embarcación, que salió el lunes de las costas marroquíes, se estaba hundiendo.
Los efectivos de la Marina Real marroquí rescataron entre el 29 del pasado mes de julio y el uno de agosto a un total de 183 emigrantes clandestinos de origen subsahariano en las aguas del Mediterráneo y del Atlántico. Marruecos sostiene que en los primeros cuatro meses de este año abortó la salida ilegal de 10.300 migrantes; en España, las estadísticas del Ministerio del Interior han registrado entre el uno de enero y el 15 de junio la entrada irregular de 6.466 migrantes por vía marítima, de los que 2.642 lo hicieron por la llamada "vía canaria".
