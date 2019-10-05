Público
Negociadores de Corea del Norte y EEUU se reúnen para retomar el diálogo en Suecia

Será el primer encuentro formal de trabajo desde que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, y el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong Un, se reunieron en junio y acordaron reiniciar las negociaciones

Una caravana de vehículos que transporta a la delegación norcoreana se dirige a Villa Elfvik, en la isla de Lidingo, frente a Estocolmo, Suecia, el 5 de octubre de 2019. REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom

Representantes estadounidenses y norcoreanos llegaron el sábado a un centro de conferencias aislado en las afueras de Estocolmo para iniciar las negociaciones nucleares, en un intento de poner fin a meses de estancamiento.

La reunión será el primer encuentro formal de trabajo desde que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, y el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong Un, se reunieron en junio y acordaron reiniciar las negociaciones, estancadas tras el fracaso de la cumbre de Vietnam en febrero.

La policía había cerrado los accesos al complejo, situado frente al Mar Báltico, en la isla de Lidingo, donde se esperaba que se reunieran las delegaciones encabezadas por el Representante Especial de Estados Unidos para Corea del Norte, Stephen Biegun, y el norcoreano Kim Myong Gil.

Dos comitivas de vehículos entraron en el aislado centro a primera hora del sábado, y un agente de policía confirmó que una de ellas llevaba a los representantes norcoreanos. En la otra se encontraban los coches que Biegun utilizó cuando se reunió con los representantes suecos en el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores el viernes.

La delegación de Corea del Norte, país sometido a sanciones que prohíben gran parte de su comercio debido a su programa nuclear, llegó a Suecia el jueves después de que Pyongyang anunciara inesperadamente esta semana que las conversaciones tendrían lugar el 5 de octubre.

Un portavoz del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores sueco, que hasta ahora no ha confirmado nada sobre las conversaciones, se negó a hacer comentarios.

Los expertos han dicho que los líderes de ambos países tienen crecientes incentivos para llegar a un acuerdo, aunque no está claro si se pueden entender después de meses de tensión y estancamiento. 

