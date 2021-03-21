Estás leyendo: Neonazis atacan por segunda vez en pocos meses una librería anarquista en Lyon

Neonazis atacan por segunda vez en pocos meses una librería anarquista en Lyon

En diciembre, esta librería ya fue saboteada por un grupo ultraderechista.

Imagen de un grupo de neonazis en Lyon.

Un grupo neonazi vandalizó este sábado en la ciudad francesa de Lyon la librería La Plume Noire, en lo que supone otro ataque más a este negocio por parte de agrupaciones ultraderechistas. 

La librería anarquista, situada en el distrito de Croix-Rousse, fue objetivo de lanzamiento de piedras y objetos mientras llevaba a cabo una recaudación de fondos solidarios para las personas sin hogar, según informa la cadena de televisión BFM

En varios vídeos publicados en redes sociales, se aprecia a un grupo de unas cuarenta personas encapuchadas arrojando piedras a la ventana del establecimiento. Al abandonar la zona, hacen el saludo fascista. 

