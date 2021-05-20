Netanyahu convoca al Gabinete de Seguridad ante posible tregua con Gaza

MAdridActualizado:
El primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu, convocó esta tarde al Gabinete de Seguridad cuando aumentan las informaciones sobre una posible tregua con las milicias palestinas de Gaza. Un funcionario israelí confirmó el encuentro aunque no la hora exacta de su reunión ni el contenido a tratar.
Esta mañana, un portavoz del movimiento islamista Hamás aseguró que la tregua "probablemente tenga lugar pronto", cuando desde hace días los mediadores internacional, especialmente Egipto y la ONU, han intensificado sus esfuerzos para restablecer la calma tras once días de escalada bélica. El actual enfrentamiento que comenzó el pasado 10 de mayo se ha cobrado ya la vida de 230 palestinos en la Franja y 12 personas en Israel.
Hasta ahora Israel ha rechazado la tregua y el primer ministro Netanyahu apoyó ayer continuar con la operación hasta alcanzar sus objetivos, para debilitar a Hamás, que gobierna de facto el enclave. El presidente de EEUU, Joe Biden, urgió ayer a Netanyahu a "una inmediata desescalada significativa".
El ministro de Exteriores alemán, Heiko Maas, está hoy en Israel para analizar "cómo la comunidad internacional puede ayudar a que la violencia acabe y que haya una tregua fiable lo más rápido posible".
Las milicias continuaron hoy el lanzamiento de misiles hacia Israel, especialmente en las comunidades cercanas a la Franja y también hacia ciudades del centro y sur del país. Por su parte, el Ejército israelí siguió atacando objetivos de las milicias y destruyó tres túneles de Hamás en el norte de Franja.
