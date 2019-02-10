Netanyahu se reunirá con Pence y Pompeo en una conferencia sobre Oriente Medio

El primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu, anunció hoy que se reunirá con el vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence, y el secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, en la conferencia ministerial sobre Oriente Medio que comienza este miércoles en Polonia.

"Esta semana partiré para la conferencia de paz y seguridad de Varsovia", declaró el jefe del Ejecutivo al comienzo de la reunión semanal del Gabinete israelí, y agregó que en el encuentro se reunirá con los dos altos cargos estadounidenses "y con otros líderes" internacionales.

Netanyahu reiteró que "el primer asunto" que tiene en la agenda es Irán, y abordará "cómo seguir impidiendo sus intentos de establecerse en Siria, cómo impedir su agresión en la región y, sobre todo, cómo evitar que Irán adquiera armas nucleares".

Al encuentro, organizado por Polonia y los EEUU este 13 y 14 de febrero, está previsto que acudan países de África, Asia, Europa y Oriente Medio y, según declaró Pompeo, pretende fomentar "la estabilidad y la paz en la región".

El presidente palestino, Mahmud Abás, confirmó que no asistirán al considerar que "el Estado de Palestina no participará en ninguna conferencia que no se base en resoluciones internacionales legítimas", y aseguró que actualmente no hay ningún tipo de contactos con Israel.

Pompeo anunció en su visita a Doha de enero la convocatoria de este encuentro con el fin de crear una "enorme coalición" con vistas a persuadir a Irán para que "se comporte como un país normal".

Pence hará la declaración inaugural de esta convención, cuestionada por otras potencias como Rusia, que ha declinado asistir.