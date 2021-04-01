Estás leyendo: Un nuevo tiroteo en EEUU deja al menos cuatro muertos en Los Ángeles

Un nuevo tiroteo en EEUU deja al menos cuatro muertos en Los Ángeles

El presunto atacante también resultó herido y fue trasladado detenido a un hospital sin que se conozca su estado.

Imagen del tiroteo en marzo en EEUU (archivo). EFE

Los Ángeles

Al menos cuatro personas, incluido un menor de edad, murieron este miércoles en un nuevo tiroteo ocurrido en Estados Unidos, esta vez en un edificio de oficinas en la ciudad de Orange, al sur de Los Ángeles.

Además de los fallecidos, una quinta persona resultó herida y fue trasladada a un hospital, según informaron las autoridades. El presunto atacante también resultó herido y fue trasladado detenido a un hospital sin que se conozca su estado.

Una portavoz de la Policía de Orange, Jennifer Amat, explicó a medios locales que el tiroteo ocurrió sobre las 17.30 hora local (00.30 del jueves GMT) y que el presunto atacante abrió fuego a la llegada de los agentes. Por el momento se desconocen más detalles, como los motivos o las circunstancias del suceso.

Este tiroteo en Los Ángeles ocurre apenas una semana después de que un hombre armado asesinase a 10 personas en un supermercado en Colorado en el mayor incidente de este tipo en dos años.

Una semana antes, otro hombre armado atacó tres salones asiáticos de masajes en el área de Atlanta y asesinó a 8 personas, seis de ellas mujeres de esa raza.

