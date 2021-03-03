Al menos ocho heridos en un ataque con cuchillo en Suecia investigado como un "ataque terrorista"

BERLÍNActualizado:
Al menos ocho personas han resultado heridas tras ser apuñaladas por un hombre en el municipio de Vetlanda, ubicado en Suecia, que las autoridades investigan como un "ataque terrorista".
El suceso comenzó sobre las 15.00 hora local (13.00 GMT), según el diario Dagens Nyheter, cuando un hombre de en torno a 20 años agredió con un arma blanca -un hacha o un cuchillo, dependiendo de los informes- a varias personas en el centro de esta ciudad de poco más de 13.000 habitantes.
El ministro sueco de Interior, Mikael Damberg, calificó de "horrible" el suceso" en un comunicado. "En estos momentos no está totalmente claro qué ha sucedido y cuáles son los motivos", agregó.
Según el portavoz de la policía regional Thomas Agnevik, el agresor fue herido de bala por los agentes que se personaron en el lugar de los hechos pocos minutos después y trasladado a un hospital cercano. No ha trascendido su estado de salud actual.
El suceso fue calificado en un primer momento como un posible homicidio, pero poco antes de las 19.00 hora local (17.00 GMT) se cambió a la categoría de "presunto delito terrorista", según el diario Aftonbladet.
La policía aseguró que no hay indicios de que el detenido actuase en compañía de otras personas y recalcó que la situación se encuentra actualmente "bajo control". Según los servicios de emergencia SOS Alarm, ocho personas han sido trasladas, de distinta consideración, a centros hospitalarios.
Las fuerzas de seguridad acordonaron varias zonas del centro de la ciudad -incluyendo la estación central- y el tráfico ferroviario por Vetlanda se suspendió temporalmente.
Por su parte, el primer ministro sueco, Stefan Lofven, ha querido expresar su afecto a los heridos y a sus familiares en un día, ha dicho, en el que la sociedad debe unirse para enfrentarse a estos "actos atroces".
