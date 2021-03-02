La ONU confía en que Ecuador dé respuesta a las quejas de fraude electoral

Naciones UnidasActualizado:
El secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, confió este martes en que el Tribunal Contencioso Electoral (TCE) de Ecuador de respuesta a todas las quejas relativas a las elecciones generales del pasado 7 de febrero y pidió a todos los actores políticos que actúen con responsabilidad y respeten los marcos legales de cara a la segunda ronda.
En un comunicado, Guterres dio la bienvenida al desarrollo pacífico de los comicios y tomó nota de los resultados oficiales anunciados el 21 de febrero.
Según la nota, el diplomático portugués "confía en que el Tribunal Contencioso Electoral aborde cualquier queja rápidamente y con diligencia" y llama "a todas las partes a actuar con responsabilidad y con respeto por los marcos institucionales y legales durante el periodo previo a la celebración de la segunda ronda presidencial el 11 de abril".
Ese balotaje enfrentará al candidato correísta Andrés Arauz, vencedor en la primera vuelta, y al centroderechista Guillermo Lasso, que quedó en segundo lugar, ligeramente por encima del candidato indígena Yaku Pérez.
Sin embargo, el movimiento indígena Pachakutik se ha movilizado y ha denunciado repetidamente un "fraude" contra Pérez, que este lunes presentó un último recurso ante el TCE para un nuevo recuento de votos.
Pérez acudió a la sede del TCE, en Quito, y presentó un "recurso subjetivo" de impugnación a una resolución del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), que el viernes pasado admitió revisar 31 de las más de 20.000 actas con supuestas inconsistencias presentadas por el candidato.
Este martes, el CNE anunció que la revisión de más de 1,4 millones de votos que ha llevado a cabo en las últimas tres semanas ha beneficiado a los cuatro principales candidatos, pero no ha cambiado la tendencia de cara al balotaje del 11 de abril.
