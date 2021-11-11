La ONU lleva ayuda a los migrantes de la frontera polaco-bielorrusa

MadridActualizado:
La ayuda humanitaria empieza a llegar a las aproximadamente 2.000 personas atrapadas en la frontera entre Polonia y Bielorrusia. Así lo ha comunicado este jueves el jefe de ACNUR, Filippo Grandi, para quien la prioridad pasa ahora por "evitar que se pierdan vidas y trasladar a la gente a lugares más seguros en Bielorrusia".
Se trata de un primer acercamiento humanitario que se ha llevado a cabo en la frontera de Polonia en colaboración con la Cruz Roja bielorrusa. Grandi ha querido también evidenciar la disponibilidad del organismo que él lidera para encontrar soluciones a esta situación crítica.
Por su parte, el secretario general del Consejo Noruego para los Refugiados (NRC), Jan Egeland, ha afeado a la UE su "incapacidad" para atender a estos migrantes, habida cuenta de que es "un número bajo" en comparación con la capacidad de asistencia que puede brindar Europa. Egeland ha recordado que a Irán están llegando cada día a miles –"hasta 5.000"– refugiados afganos.
"Es una gota en el océano si se compara con las cifras de personas desplazadas a otros países que son mucho más pobres", ha lamentado el secretario del NRC, que ha apelado a una defensa de los valores europeos y a la solidaridad colectiva para evitar que haya gente muriendo de hipotermia en la frontera exterior de la UE.
