La ONU lleva ayuda a los migrantes de la frontera polaco-bielorrusa

La ayuda humanitaria empieza a llegar a las aproximadamente 2.000 personas atrapadas en la frontera entre ambos países.

Una fotografía tomada el 11 de noviembre de 2021 muestra a migrantes haciendo cola frente a un tanque de agua potable en un campamento en la frontera bielorrusa-polaca en la región de Grodno. Ramil Nasibulin / AFP

La ayuda humanitaria empieza a llegar a las aproximadamente 2.000 personas atrapadas en la frontera entre Polonia y Bielorrusia. Así lo ha comunicado este jueves el jefe de ACNUR, Filippo Grandi, para quien la prioridad pasa ahora por "evitar que se pierdan vidas y trasladar a la gente a lugares más seguros en Bielorrusia". 

Se trata de un primer acercamiento humanitario que se ha llevado a cabo en la frontera de Polonia en colaboración con la Cruz Roja bielorrusa. Grandi ha querido también evidenciar la disponibilidad del organismo que él lidera para encontrar soluciones a esta situación crítica.

Por su parte, el secretario general del Consejo Noruego para los Refugiados (NRC), Jan Egeland, ha afeado a la UE su "incapacidad" para atender a estos migrantes, habida cuenta de que es "un número bajo" en comparación con la capacidad de asistencia que puede brindar Europa. Egeland ha recordado que a Irán están llegando cada día a miles –"hasta 5.000"– refugiados afganos.

"Es una gota en el océano si se compara con las cifras de personas desplazadas a otros países que son mucho más pobres", ha lamentado el secretario del NRC, que ha apelado a una defensa de los valores europeos y a la solidaridad colectiva para evitar que haya gente muriendo de hipotermia en la frontera exterior de la UE.

