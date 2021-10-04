madrid
Los 'papeles de Pandora' han revelado que miembros del entorno del expresidente argentino Mauricio Macri tienen cuentas opacas en paraísos fiscales. En concreto, según ha informado Página12 son el consejero político del exmandatario Jaime Durán Barba y su hermano menor, Mariano Macri.
"Estamos en un país en donde para ganar plata hay que evadir impuestos", dijo Mauricio Macri hace algunas semanas. Y es que su relación con los paraísos fiscales no es nueva. Los 'papeles de Panamá' descubrieron que existían al menos 30 sociedades offshore vinculadas a la familia del expresidente y al holding Socma.
Además, otro de sus hermanos, Gianfranco Macri, ha sido acusado de realizar maniobras ilegales para para incluir en el blanqueo de capitales de 2016 activos no declarados por su madre, Alicia Blanco Villegas, por el valor de 25 millones de dólares.
También varios funcionarios del Gobierno de Macri aparecieron en los documentos, entre ellos el ex presidente del Banco Central, Luis Caputo; los intendentes de Vicente López y Lanús, Jorge Macri y Néstor Grindetti; el exsubsecretario General de la Presidencia, Valentín Díaz Gilligan y el ex ministro de Hacienda, Nicolás Dujovne.
El tercer país con más beneficiarios de estructuras 'offshore'
Argentina aparece mencionada 57.307 veces en los 11,9 millones de documentos con información de sociedades offshore de los 'papeles de Pandora'. Así, el país se coloca en el tercer puesto de la lista de países con más beneficiarios finales de este tipo de estructuras opacas.
En los documentos que comenzó a publicar este domingo el Consorcio Internacional de Periodistas de Investigación (ICIJ, por sus siglas en inglés), también aparecen los nombres del exsecretario presidencial de Néstor Kirchner, Daniel Muñoz, y el financista Ernesto Clarens. También lo hacen la hija del expresidente Carlos Menem, Zulemita Menem y Humberto Grondona, el hijo mayor del ex presidente de la AFA Julio Grondona.
