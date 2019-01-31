Público
El Parlamento Europeo reconoce a Juan Guaidó como presidente de Venezuela

La institución parlamentaria ha tomado la decisión tras constatar que Nicolás Maduro "ha rechazado públicamente la posibilidad de celebrar nuevas elecciones presidenciales".

El Parlamento Europeo (PE) reconoció este jueves a Juan Guaidó como presidente interino legítimo de Venezuela, tras constatar que el presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, "ha rechazado públicamente la posibilidad de celebrar nuevas elecciones presidenciales" después del ultimátum de la Unión Europea.

(Habrá ampliación). 

