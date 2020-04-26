Estás leyendo: Arabia Saudí elimina la pena de muerte para menores de edad

La Comisión de Derechos Humanos saudí anuncia el decreto real que pone fin a la aplicación de la pena capital para menores que, a partir de ahora, serán sentenciados a un máximo de diez años de prisión en un centro de detención juvenil.

Fotografía cedida por el Palacio Real Saudí, que muestra al príncipe heredero saudí, Mohamed bin Salman, mientras asiste al foro económico Future Investment Initiative (FII) o "Davos del desierto" en Riad, Arabia Saudí, hoy 24 de octubre de 2018. El princ
El príncipe heredero saudí, Mohamed bin Salman.- EFE/ Bandar Algaloud

Arabia Saudí eliminó la condena a pena de muerte para sentenciados por crímenes cometidos cuando eran menores de 18 años, informó hoy en un comunicado la gubernamental Comisión de Derechos Humanos saudí.

La comisión celebró en un comunicado difundido en su cuenta en Twitter la aprobación del decreto real que pone fin a la aplicación de la pena capital para menores que, a partir de ahora, serán sentenciados a un máximo de diez años de prisión en un centro de detención juvenil si cometen un crimen.

