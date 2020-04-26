riad
Arabia Saudí eliminó la condena a pena de muerte para sentenciados por crímenes cometidos cuando eran menores de 18 años, informó hoy en un comunicado la gubernamental Comisión de Derechos Humanos saudí.
La comisión celebró en un comunicado difundido en su cuenta en Twitter la aprobación del decreto real que pone fin a la aplicación de la pena capital para menores que, a partir de ahora, serán sentenciados a un máximo de diez años de prisión en un centro de detención juvenil si cometen un crimen.
HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN
