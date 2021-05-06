Washington
El Estado de Carolina del Sur (Estados Unidos) aprobó este miércoles incluir como método de ejecución de presos condenados a muerte el escuadrón de fusilamiento, aunque la inyección letal seguirá siendo la primera opción. El proyecto de ley aprobado por el legislativo tiene como objetivo buscar alternativas precisamente a la inyección letal ante la escasez de esos fármacos por la negativa de las empresas farmacéuticas a que se utilicen en ejecuciones.
El documento todavía tiene que ser ratificado por el gobernador, el republicano Henry McMaster, que ya ha anunciado su apoyo al proyecto. Actualmente, los presos condenados a muerte en Carolina del Sur pueden elegir entre la silla eléctrica o una inyección letal para ser ejecutados, por lo que optan por esta última opción ya que el estado carece de existencias.
A partir de ahora, en caso de que el estado no disponga de fármacos letales, el reo tendrá la opción de elegir cómo ser ejecutado entre la silla eléctrica y el fusilamiento. Carolina del Sur se convertirá así en el cuarto estado del país en incluir el fusilamiento como opción, después de Misisipi, Oklahoma y Utah.
El hecho de que el proyecto quede aprobado no implica que las ejecuciones en Carolina del Sur se reactiven pronto, ya que probablemente el texto enfrentará demandas que pueden retrasar varios años su entrada en vigor. La última ejecución en Carolina del Sur fue hace una década, el 6 de mayo de 2011.
Carolina del Sur tiene en la actualidad a cerca de 40 presos condenados a muerte, de los cuales tres han agotado todos sus recursos legales. De las 1.532 ejecuciones ocurridas en Estados Unidos desde que se restituyera la pena de muerte en 1976, tan solo 3 han sido por fusilamiento, todas ellas en Utah y la última en 2010.
