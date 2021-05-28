Estás leyendo: La Agencia Europea del Medicamento aprueba el uso de la vacuna de Pfizer en adolescentes de 12 a 15 años

Pfizer en niños La Agencia Europea del Medicamento aprueba el uso de la vacuna de Pfizer en adolescentes de 12 a 15 años

Es la primera inyección contra la covid-19 que se usará en menores de 16 años en la Unión Europea.

Un sanitario prepara una dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer-BioNTech para su administración.
Un sanitario prepara una dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer-BioNTech para su administración. ABED AL HASHLAMOUN / EFE

La Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA) ha aprobado el uso de la vacuna de Pfizer en adolescentes de 12 a 15 años. Es la primera inyección contra la covid-19 que se usará en menores de 16 años en la Unión Europea. El pasado día 3, la EMA empezó a evaluar la posibilidad de incluir a los menores en la vacunación con Pfizer, una opción autorizada ya en Estados Unidos. La agencia ha llevado a cabo una "evaluación acelerada de los datos presentados por la empresa", incluidos los datos de un "gran ensayo clínico en adolescentes" de más de 12 años.

Pfizer y BioNTech aseguraron que probaron en fase III su fórmula contra el coronavirus en 2.260 adolescentes y que su efectividad fue del 100% y con una "sólida" respuesta inmunológica. En las pruebas, agregan, la vacuna fue "bien tolerada en términos generales". El eurodiputado y pediatra alemán Peter Liese aseguró que la EMA "tiene suficientes datos para aprobar la vacuna para este grupo de edad", por lo que alentó al regulador a "priorizar la decisión sin comprometer ninguna diligencia o precaución de seguridad".

