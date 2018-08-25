El Tribunal Supremo de Chile ha establecido este viernes que la familia del dictador chileno Augusto Pinochet deberá devolver al Estado unos 1,6 millones de dólares en bienes malversados de su propiedad, según han informado varios medios locales.
La sentencia corresponde al caso del Banco Riggs de Estados Unidos, que investigó la fortuna del dictador chileno y estableció la confiscación de los bienes y cuentas bancarias de su familia.
El Tribunal ha condenado a cuatro años de prisión con posibilidad de libertad condicional a tres militares retirados por malversación de caudales públicos.
Con este fallo, deberán ser restituidos los bienes heredados por la viuda e hijos del dictador tras su fallecimiento el 10 de diciembre de 2006.
La existencia de estos bienes de Pinochet se conoció en 2004, cuando un comité del Senado de Estados Unidos que investigaba el ataque a las Torres Gemelas de Nueva York del 11 de setiembre de 2001, descubrió que el dictador chileno tenía cuentas secretas en el Banco Riggs de EEUU.
Según la investigación, Pinochet mantuvo al menos 127 cuentas secretas en ese banco desde 1994, por unos 27 millones de dólares.
