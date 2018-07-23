Las fuerzas del orden desalojaron esta mañana a varios cientos de migrantes, principalmente de origen africano, que se habían instalado en las últimas semanas en un campamento en el centro de Nantes (oeste de Francia).
"El objetivo de esta expulsión es poner fin a una situación que presentaba riesgos elevados para la seguridad y la salubridad", indica un comunicado la prefectura (delegación del Gobierno).
El desalojo se produce tras una confrontación entre la prefectura y el Ayuntamiento de la ciudad, que se había negado a solicitar la evacuación por considerar que los inmigrantes debían recibir una acogida "digna y organizada".
El Tribunal Administrativo de Nantes, al que había recurrido la delegación del Gobierno, ordenó el pasado día 18 el desalojo inmediato, dadas las condiciones sanitarias y de hacinamiento.
En un documento distribuido este lunes a los ocupantes del campamento en francés, inglés y árabe, la prefectura les indicó una dirección en la que sus servicios podían hacer un examen de la situación de cada uno.
También se comprometió en el comunicado a dar alojamiento a las "personas más vulnerables" hasta "el límite de las plazas disponibles".
En cuanto a los que no puedan regularizar su situación ni acogerse al estatuto de refugiados, o cuya demanda de asilo haya sido rechazada en otro país de la Unión Europea, les instó a que se vayan de Francia.
