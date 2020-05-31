Estás leyendo: La Policía francesa detiene a 92 personas que se manifestaban por los derechos de los migrantes en París

La Policía francesa detiene a 92 personas que se manifestaban por los derechos de los migrantes en París

Miles de personas han participado en la marcha, que no había recibido la autorización oficial por parte de las autoridades.

Agentes de la policía francesa, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE
europa press

La Policía de Francia ha detenido a 92 personas que formaban parte de una manifestación en favor de los derechos de las personas migrantes, según ha informado este sábado la Prefectura del cuerpo en París a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

Miles de personas han participado en la marcha, que no había recibido la autorización oficial por parte de las autoridades debido a su intento por controlar las grandes reuniones de personas para control los contagios de coronavirus.

Hasta el momento, no se permiten las reuniones de más de diez personas en el país. Según ha informado la emisora Franceinfo, las agentes han utilizado gas lacrimógeno para intentar disuadir la protesta.

