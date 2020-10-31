Portugal ordena el confinamiento del 70% de su población

LisboaActualizado:
El Gobierno portugués anunció este sábado el confinamiento de los municipios con riesgo elevado de contagio de coronavirus a partir del 4 de noviembre, medida que alcanza al 70 % de la población y que establece que sólo se debe salir de casa para actividades imprescindibles como trabajar, ir al colegio o comprar.
La medida fue decidida este sábado en un consejo de ministros extraordinario y se aplicará por regla general a los municipios con una incidencia superior a los 240 casos por 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días, situación en la que se encuentran actualmente 121 localidades portuguesas, entre ellas Lisboa y Oporto, con 7,1 millones de habitantes.
"Si no tenemos que hacer nada indispensable, debemos quedarnos en casa. Podemos ir a trabajar, a la escuela, a comprar, salir a hacer ejercicio físico, asistir a personas que lo necesiten... Pero la regla es que debemos quedarnos en casa", explicó el primer ministro, António Costa, tras el consejo.
