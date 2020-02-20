La presidenta de Suiza invita a todos los suizos de su edad a su 60 cumpleaños

GinebraActualizado:
La presidenta de Suiza, Simonetta Sommaruga, anunció hoy que invitará a la fiesta de su 60 cumpleaños, el próximo 14 de mayo, a todos sus compatriotas que en esa precisa jornada cumplan la misma edad que ella.
A través de su cuenta de Twitter, la presidenta ha extendido esta invitación, acompañada de una foto de su infancia, y utilizando tres de los idiomas oficiales de la confederación: alemán, francés e italiano.
La fiesta se celebrará en un lugar aún no especificado de Berna, la capital suiza, y los contemporáneos de Sommaruga interesados en asistir deben inscribirse a través de un formulario que la propia presidenta ha enlazado en la invitación.
Sommaruga, que preside Suiza por segunda vez (el cargo rota cada año entre los miembros del Consejo Federal, y ella ya lo ostentó en 2015), prometió en el comienzo de este mandato que promocionaría una mayor proximidad a los ciudadanos y daría mayor importancia a los gestos cotidianos.
Ello ya se hizo patente en el mensaje tradicional de Año Nuevo, que ella optó por grabar en una panadería de su vecindario, después de comprar un par de hogazas y pagarlas a la tendera.
