El primer ministro esloveno indigna a la comunidad islámica con un retuit

ZagrebActualizado:
El primer ministro de Eslovenia, el populista de derecha Janez Jansa, ha desatado la indignación de la comunidad islámica de su país al retuitear un mensaje en el que se califica el Corán, el libro sagrado del islam, como el libro que ha causado más sufrimiento y muertes de la historia.
"Esperamos más respeto en el espacio público por parte de quienes ejercen el poder para que no utilicen su posición para incitar al odio", afirma la Comunidad Islámica de Eslovenia en un comunicado publicado en su web oficial, donde "condena enérgicamente la forma de tratar un libro santo".
Bajo el título "Sorprendidos por el retuit del primer ministro", la nota recuerda que el Corán, al igual que otros textos sagrados, como el Evangelio o la Torá, "fueron escritos en un contexto histórico diferente" al actual, pese a lo cual preservan un valor e importantes mensajes para la humanidad.
Jansa, que ganó las elecciones de 2018 con una campaña electoral centrada en un fuerte discurso contra las migraciones, retuiteó el domingo pasado un mensaje escrito con motivo de la publicación del "Manifiesto comunista" de Karl Marx y Friedrich Engels, el 21 de febrero de 1848.
El autor de ese texto escribió, refiriéndose al "Manifiesto comunista", que "ningún otro libro causó más muerte, sufrimiento, opresión, miseria y retraso social, excepto el Corán".
En su comunicado, la comunidad islámica afirma estar "convencida de que un Estado que presidirá a la Unión Europea (el próximo semestre) debe cuidar del respeto de otras religiones, culturas y valores en los que ha sido fundada la Unión Europea".
