Se desconoce cuándo se llevará a cabo renuncia de Shinzo Abe, cuyo mandato como líder del partido gobernante, y consecuentemente como jefe del Gobierno, acaba en septiembre de 2021.

Shinzo Abe, en una imagen de archivo. (REUTERS)

El primer ministro de Japón, Shinzo Abe, tiene intención de renunciar al cargo para evitar que la política nacional se vea afectada por un empeoramiento de su salud, según informó la cadena pública de televisión NHK.

Las especulaciones sobre el estado de salud de Abe se habían acrecentado recientemente tras las recientes visitas del primer ministro a un hospital de la capital y ciertas informaciones sobre problemas de salud.

Se desconoce cuándo se llevará a cabo renuncia de Abe, cuyo mandato como líder del partido gobernante, y consecuentemente como jefe del Gobierno, acaba en septiembre de 2021.

La información fue confirmada también a la agencia local Kyodo por fuentes del gobernante Partido Liberal Democrático (PLD).

Se espera que el propio Abe explique estas intenciones en una rueda de prensa que ofrecerá a partir de las 17.00 hora local (10.00 horas en España). Antes de esa comparecencia con los periodistas Abe estaba reunido con dirigentes del PLD, según NHK.

Abe visitó un hospital el 17 y el 24 este mes para revisiones médicas, pero sus portavoces insistieron en que no se trataban de complicaciones serias y dijeron que su salud era buena.

Los medios nipones, sin embargo, recordaron que el primer mandato de Abe como primer ministro, entre 2006 y 2007, terminó por complicaciones de salud a causa de una colitis ulcerosa crónica que entonces padecía.

