Reanudan la búsqueda del futbolista Emiliano Sala

La familia de Emiliano Sala, el futbolista argentino desaparecido el lunes mientras volaba en avión sobre el Canal de la Mancha desde Nantes a Cardiff, reanudó este sábado la búsqueda del jugador y del piloto de la aeronave, David Ibbotson, gracias a los fondos recaudados por Internet después de que la operación de rescate fuera suspendida el jueves.
“La llamada de fondos lanzada el viernes hacia el final de la tarde ha permitido a la familia de Emiliano Sala, a través de un organismo especializado, retomar la búsqueda en el canal de la Mancha a primera hora de ese sábado”, indicó la página web: “Dos barcos llevan a cabo las operaciones”.
La recogida de fondos ha movilizado a más de 2.300 personas este sábado, que han reunido 207.000 euros. Un donativo de 25.000 euros fue realizado principalmente bajo el nombre de Adrien Rabiot, el centrocampista del PSG.
La búsqueda, coordinada por la policia de Guernesey, fueron interrumpidas el pasado jueves después del mediodía al considerar “ínfimas” las posibilidades de que el jugador y el piloto hubieran sobrevivido después de que movilizarán tres aviones, cinco helicópteros y dos barcos de socorro.
