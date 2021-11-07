madridActualizado:
Las consecuencias de brexit suponen una relación cada vez más fría de Reino Unido con la UE. El país amenaza ahora con retirar fondos por 15.000 millones de libras (17.500 millones de euros) de programas de investigación e innovación con la Unión Europea, según ha informado Efe.
Con este hecho, Reino Unido estaría rompiendo el Acuerdo de Retirada de la UE suscrito en 2020, que obligaba al país a seguir colaborando con dichos proyectos.
Su contribución monetaria es la que permite a científicos británicos participar en los proyectos y fondos de esas iniciativas. Programas como Horizon Europe, Copérnico y Euratom, son aquellos a los que Reino Unido les está dando la espalda en busca de otras alternativas. Un documento filtrado que se abordó en una reunión de la secretaría de Estado del Brexit señalaba que se ha pedido a los departamentos del Ejecutivo que preparen alternativas a cada programa si la situación no cambia.
Aunque esta postura no solo hace tambalear a la financiación científica europea, si no que supone un posible cambio en las negociaciones sobre Irlanda del Norte. Los ministros del Ejecutivo conservador están examinando las opciones británicas si la UE decide contestar a la activación del Artículo 16 del protocolo norirlandés.
Ese polémico artículo dejaría en suspenso el protocolo para Irlanda del Norte, una posibilidad que Reino Unido lleva tiempo barajando en caso de no hallar un acuerdo con Bruselas sobre la implementación del acuerdo. Por su parte, el diario Telegraph, interpreta la actitud del gabinete británico como una estrategia deliberada de la UE para presionar en las negociaciones sobre Irlanda del Norte.
