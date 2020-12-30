londresActualizado:
Los reguladores del Reino Unido han aprobado la vacuna contra la covid-19 desarrollada por la Universidad de Oxford y la farmacéutica AstraZeneca, informó este miércoles el ministerio británico de Sanidad.
La Agencia Reguladora de Productos Sanitarios y Médicos (MHRA, por sus siglas en inglés) ha dado el visto bueno a este preparado, el segundo que entra en el programa de inmunización contra el corornavirus iniciado el pasado día 8 en el Reino Unido.
Además de la vacuna de Oxford, considerada segura y efectiva, el país está vacunando con la de Pfizer/BioNTech.
(Habrá ampliación)
