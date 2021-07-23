República Checa indemnizará a las mujeres que fueron esterilizadas sin su consentimiento

madrid
La República Checa indemnizará a cientos de mujeres esterilizadas sin su consentimiento o bajo presiones entre 1966 y 2012, tras el visto bueno del Senado este viernes a una ley que regulará estos pagos.
La medida, que aún debe ser firmada por el presidente checo, Milos Zeman, beneficiará a unas 400 mujeres, en su mayoría de etnia gitana, que recibirán un pago único de unos 11.500 euros, que podrán solicitar a partir de enero próximo.
La directiva de 1971 permitía la esterilización sistemática, sin consentimiento, de mujeres gitanas
"Estoy feliz después de tantos años de esfuerzo", declaró Elena Gorolová, una mujer que en 1990, a los 21 años de edad, fue sometida a una esterilización tras el nacimiento de su segundo hijo. La mayoría de estas intervenciones sucedieron en los años 1970 y 1980 y se basaban en una directiva de 1971 que permitía la esterilización sistemática sin consentimiento de mujeres gitanas y de todas aquellas mujeres cuyos hijos sufrieron complicaciones durante el embarazo.
"No esperábamos llegar hasta aquí y considero que esto es suficiente. La cantidad propuesta nunca compensará la posibilidad de tener otro hijo, pero las mujeres ya tienen una edad y problemas de salud, y con esto podrán visitar un balneario o comprar medicinas", dijo Gorolová.
Por su parte, Gwendolyn Albert, una activista estadounidense dedicada a la causa desde 2004, también celebró la noticia y alentó al Gobierno de la vecina Eslovaquia a hacer lo mismo con mujeres esterilizadas en su territorio antes de la separación de Checoslovaquia en 1993. "Es una muy buena noticia para los que apoyan la democracia, la justicia, los derechos humanos y el Estado de derecho", afirmó.
